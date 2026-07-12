Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Called up for Sunday's start

The Diamondbacks recalled Bratt from Triple-A Reno to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The left-hander is coming up to start in place of Zac Gallen (elbow), who was placed on the injured list Sunday. Bratt made his major-league debut versus the Cardinals in late June and allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks over three innings. The 23-year-old has been an effective rotation piece at Triple-A this year with a 2.41 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 51:14 K:BB across 52.1 innings, and another quality showing Sunday could help him secure a longer look in the rotation.