Bratt was added to the active roster as the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants. He will start Game 2.

The Diamondbacks, operating without Michael Soroka (shoulder) and Zac Gallen (elbow), will need an extra starter to get through Saturday's twin bill, so Bratt will return to Arizona for a spot start. The 23-year-old has pitched fairly well for the big club recently, turning in a 3.38 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 24 innings across his last five MLB starts. He figures to return to Reno once the day's games are completed.