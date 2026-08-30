Bratt (1-3) allowed three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings to take the loss in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Giants.

Bratt got the nod for the nightcap, but he threw just 52 pitches (32 strikes), falling short of the five-inning mark for his third start in a row. The Diamondbacks have had to patch some holes in their rotation lately, but it's unclear if Bratt will be part of the pitching plans in the coming week or so before Michael Soroka (shoulder) and Zac Gallen (elbow) would be expected to return. Bratt has a 4.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 30:27 K:BB through 44 innings over 10 starts in the majors this season. Considering Bratt was the 27th man for this twin bill, it's more likely he's sent back to Triple-A Reno, though he could be called back up when rosters expand at the start of September.