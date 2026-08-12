Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Submits quality start Tuesday

Bratt allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

Bratt cruised until giving up a game-tying home run to Kyle Karros in the sixth inning. He's allowed just three runs over his last 18 innings while adding a 15:8 K:BB in that span. Bratt won the battle to stay in the rotation even after Michael Soroka returned from a glute injury, and with none of Arizona's other starting pitchers on the injured list expected back before September, Bratt is poised for a few more turns through the rotation. The 23-year-old has logged a 3.74 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 25:19 K:BB through 33.2 innings over his first seven starts in the majors. He's tentatively lined up to make his next start on the road in Boston.