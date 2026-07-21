Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Gives up two solo shots

Bratt allowed two runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Monday.

This was the longest of Bratt's three starts in the majors so far. He allowed a pair of solo home runs and no additional extra-base hits. The southpaw has a 5.06 ERA and 7:6 K:BB through his first 10.2 innings in the majors, so he has some work to do before he can be trusted in fantasy. Bratt is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road versus the Nationals.