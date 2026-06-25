Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Goes three innings in debut

Bratt allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Wednesday.

This was Bratt's major-league debut, and he performed well in a short start. The left-hander is still building up after a back injury sidelined him at Triple-A Reno for the first half of June. He had a 2.84 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 42:12 K:BB over 44.1 innings with Reno. If Bratt gets another look in the majors, it's projected to be at home versus the Giants next week. He's unlikely to be fully stretched out for that game after throwing just 54 pitches (36 strikes) in his Arizona debut.