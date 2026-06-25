Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Going back to minors

The Diamondbacks will option Bratt to Triple-A Reno prior to Thursday's game in St. Louis, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bratt had a solid abbreviated major-league debut Wednesday versus the Cardinals, yielding one run over three innings of work. The left-hander is not fully stretched out yet after recently returning from injury at Reno, so he will continue to rebuild his stamina at the team's top minor-league affiliate. Brandon Pfaadt will enter the Arizona rotation in Bratt's place.