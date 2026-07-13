Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Lasts three innings Sunday

Bratt did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks over three innings against the Dodgers. He did not record a strikeout.

Bratt was greeted by a Shohei Ohtani leadoff homer in the first inning before surrendering two more runs on a Tommy Edman single in the third frame. The rookie southpaw was lifted after throwing 58 pitches, only 29 of which were strikes, as he struggled to find the strike zone consistently. Through his first two big-league appearances, Bratt has allowed four runs on five hits with a 3:5 K:BB across six innings. It remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old will receive an extended opportunity in the starting rotation after the All-Star break with Zac Gallen (elbow) on the injured list.