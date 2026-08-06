Diamondbacks' Mitch Bratt: Shines in first win

Bratt (1-1) allowed one hit and three walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings to earn the win over the Padres on Wednesday.

This was Bratt's longest start yet, and while he walked multiple batters for the third start in a row, he made up for it by giving the Padres little to hit. The nine strikeouts matched his total from his previous three outings combined. Bratt's performance early in his big-league career has been acceptable -- he has a 3.90 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 21:18 K:BB through 27.2 innings over six starts, but he will need to cut down on the walks to find long-term success. The 23-year-old rookie is tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus the Rockies. Bratt is likely competing with Kohl Drake for the last spot in the rotation when Michael Soroka (glute) returns from the injured list.