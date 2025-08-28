default-cbs-image
Smith was removed from Wednesday's game against the Brewers with left quad tightness.

Smith tweaked his quad while running out of the batter's box after hitting a single in the seventh inning, and he was immediately lifted for a pinch runner. The severity of his injury remains unclear, but more details may emerge after the game. If the 29-year-old ends up needing to miss time, Tyler Locklear would be the next man up to start at first base.

