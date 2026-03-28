Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith started at designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.
Smith returned from an elbow issue that got him scratched from Thursday's season-opener. The lefty-batter should be in the lineup whenever Arizona faces a right-hander, either at DH or first base. The switch-hitting Carlos Santana has started the first two games at first base.
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