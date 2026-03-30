Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Taking seat Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith is not in the lineup for Monday's contest versus the Tigers.
Smith had started each of the previous two games after overcoming a sore elbow, but he'll begin Monday's festivities on the bench. Ildemaro Vargas will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth for the Diamondbacks.
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