Smith went 1-for-3 with two walks and an RBI in Friday's 5-1 win over the Guardians.

Smith entered the game on an 0-for-10 run, which expanded to 0-for-12 before his sixth-inning single plated a run. He batted leadoff once again, which he's regularly done since May 27, and received a vote of confidence in that role from manager Torey Lovullo prior to Friday's game, Eli McKown of Arizona Republic reports. "I don't want to run from the success that he's had," Lovullo said pregame. "I know that he's very capable of getting a great run." Despite the manager's confidence, Smith is batting just .148/.248/.221 from the leadoff spot.