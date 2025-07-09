Grichuk was added to Tuesday's staring lineup as the designated hitter after Alex Thomas (knee) was scratched. Grichuk went 0-for-4 in a 1-0 loss to San Diego.

Grichuk, who typically starts against lefties only, made a second start against a right-hander (Nick Pivetta) since Pavin Smith (oblique) landed on the 10-day injured list. The lefty-batting Jake McCarthy was in the original starting lineup as the DH but moved to center field to cover for Thomas. Grichuk could see added opportunities while Smith and Thomas are unavailable.