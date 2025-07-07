Grichuk started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a double in Sunday's 4-0 loss to Kansas City.

Grichuk typically starts against left-handers but was used against a righty (Michael Lorenzen) in the series finale between the two teams. Arizona's usual DH against righties, Pavin Smith, was placed on the 10-day injured list with an oblique injury. Grichuk could get additional opportunities while Smith is unavailable, but manager Torey Lovullo likes to exploit lefty-righty matchups whenever possible. That means one of the three lefty-hitting outfielders could see time at DH against righties.