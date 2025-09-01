Thompson (shoulder) struck out a batter over a perfect inning during his rehab appearance for Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Friday's rehab outing was Thompson's second of the week, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo indicated Saturday that the reliever is likely to be activated when rosters expand Monday, per MLB.com. The right-hander has been on the 15-day injured list since July 6 due to a left trapezius strain.