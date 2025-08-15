default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thompson (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Thompson, who is dealing with a strain of his lower right trapezius muscle, threw his second bullpen in three days. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo noted the right-hander has responded well to the work, and the club will evaluate Thompson to determine next steps.

More News