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Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Nearing throwing program

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nelson (elbow) will begin a throwing program Saturday or Sunday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Nelson has shown a lot of improvement since landing on the injured list June 19 with a strained right elbow. The team still believes that the right-hander will be able to pitch again for the big club this season, though it's still unclear whether he'll do so as a starter or a reliever. A better idea of his return timeline and expected role should emerge as he clears hurdles in his throwing program.

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