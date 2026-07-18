Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson: Nearing throwing program

Nelson (elbow) will begin a throwing program Saturday or Sunday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Nelson has shown a lot of improvement since landing on the injured list June 19 with a strained right elbow. The team still believes that the right-hander will be able to pitch again for the big club this season, though it's still unclear whether he'll do so as a starter or a reliever. A better idea of his return timeline and expected role should emerge as he clears hurdles in his throwing program.