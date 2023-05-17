Nelson did not factor into the decision Wednesday, as he did not surrender a run while allowing one hit and four walks over 5.1 innings in a 5-3 victory over the Athletics. He struck out six.

Nelson delivered his best outing of the season Wednesday. He didn't allow a run for the first time this year, and he posted a season-high six strikeouts. He did run into some control problems in the sixth inning, as he walked the bases loaded. Luis Frias came on in relief and recorded two outs to strand the bases loaded and preserve Nelson's ERA, which sits at 5.48 this season.