Nelson allowed three runs on five hits and struck out five without walking a batter over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays.

After an inconsistent June, Nelson has settled down in July. He's allowed five runs and posted a 13:2 K:BB over 18.2 innings across his last three starts, though he has just one win in that span. The right-hander is nevertheless trending in the right direction, with his ERA now at 4.98 to go with a 1.42 WHIP and 59:20 K:BB over 86.2 innings this season.