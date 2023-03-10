site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Sam Clay: Reassigned to minors camp
Clay was reassigned Friday to the minor-league side of Diamondbacks camp.
Clay had surrendered five runs -- four earned -- through just 2.2 innings of work this spring in Cactus League play. He'll likely be in the bullpen at Triple-A Reno to open the 2023 campaign.
