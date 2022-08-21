site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Sam Clay: Loses roster spot
Clay was designated for assignment Sunday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Clay was recalled by the Mets on Aug. 17 and appeared in one game, allowing an unearned run. Nate Fisher had his contract selected in the corresponding move.
