Diamondbacks' Seth Beer: Not starting Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Beer isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
Beer will get a breather after he went 0-for-10 with three walks and two strikeouts in his last four appearances. Matt Davidson will serve as the designated hitter and bat third.
