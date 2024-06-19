Cecconi (2-5) picked up the win Tuesday, scattering three hits over six scoreless innings in a 5-0 victory over the Nationals. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The 24-year-old right-hander put together the best start of his career, retiring the first nine batters he faced and not allowing a runner to get past second base. Cecconi snapped a five-decision losing streak with the performance, while the quality start was his first since April 27 -- which was also the last start in which he didn't serve up a homer. He'll take a 5.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB through 50.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road this weekend in Philadelphia.