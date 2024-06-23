Cecconi (2-6) suffered the loss Sunday, allowing one run on five hits over three innings against the Phillies. He struck out two.

Cecconi completed three innings and was pulled after tossing just 46 pitches, having allowed one earned run. He had tossed at least 70 pitches in each of his previous nine starts, but after allowing five hits and facing 11 batters during the second and third innings combined with a morning game-time temperature of 91 degrees, manager Torey Lovullo decided to pull the plug early on Cecconi's outing. Cecconi was coming off a performance on Tuesday in which he tossed six scoreless against the Nationals. His next start is schedule to come in a much softer matchup next weekend as the Diamondbacks play host to Oakland.