Cecconi allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

Cecconi was spared the loss only because the Diamondbacks rallied in the top of the ninth inning. This was the sixth time in seven appearances since the start of June that Cecconi failed to complete five innings. He's now at a 6.10 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB through 62 innings over 13 outings (12 starts) this season. The 25-year-old's next start is projected to be at home versus Atlanta.