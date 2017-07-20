Diamondbacks' Taijuan Walker: Sent to paternity list

The Diamondbacks placed Walker on the paternity list Thursday.

The right-hander was scratched from Thursday's start but could return sometime over the weekend. Walker will be replaced by Patrick Corbin for the Thursday assignment.

