Tawa started in right field and went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in a 5-3 extra-innings win over the Royals.

Tawa was originally slotted in at first base but moved to right field after Corbin Carroll (back) was scratched. He smacked a solo home run in the ninth inning and knocked in another run in the 10th before the Diamondbacks won it in the 11th. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Robert Falkoff of MLB.com that Carroll will likely be held out of Wednesday's game and then undergo an evaluation when the team returns home.