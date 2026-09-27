Tawa went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Padres.

Tawa had gone just 6-for-42 (.143) over his previous 13 games, failing to log a multi-hit effort in that span. All three of his hits Saturday were singles. The utility man is now batting .239 with a .692 OPS, 11 home runs, 41 RBI, 40 runs scored, 13 doubles, one triple and eight stolen bases over 103 contests. While his overall numbers aren't that great, he has displayed clear progress compared to 2025, when he hit .201 with a .621 OPS in 74 games.