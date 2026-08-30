Tawa went 2-for-7 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Giants.

Tawa hit safely in each contest and ends the four-game series against the Giants having gone 4-for-15 with three RBI and four runs scored. The utility man is now batting .247 with a .714 OPS, nine home runs, eight steals, 35 RBI and 30 runs scored over 81 contests this season. Tawa has been better overall in August, batting .288 while filling an everyday role over 28 contests this month.