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Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Diagnosed with shoulder contustion

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Troy's removal from Saturday's game against the Dodgers was due to a right shoulder contusion.

That's the initial word from the Diamondbacks after Troy was lifted in the fifth inning due to crashing into the center field wall following a nice catch. There's no word yet on how serious the injury is or whether the rookie will need to miss additional time. Ryan Waldschmidt was removed from Saturday's matchup due to a hand injury, so Jorge Barrosa may be the next man up in center if both Troy and Waldschmidt are sidelined Sunday.

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