Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Doubles up in MLB debut

Troy started in left field and went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over Colorado.

Troy, who made his MLB debut Sunday, doubled and scored in the second and sixth innings. He was called up from Triple-A Reno when the Diamondbacks placed left fielder Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Troy joins a group of potential fill-ins that includes Jorge Barrosa and Tim Tawa, but manager Torey Lovullo indicated that Troy will get plenty of opportunities while Gurriel is out, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.