Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Drives in two in win

Troy started in left field and went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Angels.

Troy evened the game at 1-1 with a second-inning triple and then singled home a run in the sixth. He's scuffled following a strong introduction to the majors and entered Wednesday on a 2-for-24 (.083) stretch. Despite that, he held onto a roster spot when Lourdes Gurriel was brought back from the injured list Monday. Instead, the Diamondbacks optioned Ryan Waldschmidt back to Triple-A Reno. Gurriel is expected to get the bulk of the work in left field, and it's unclear how long Arizona will keep Troy around in a role where the prospect isn't getting a steady dose of at-bats.