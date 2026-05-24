Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Expected to get 'runway' in left

Manager Torey Lovullo intimated Saturday that Troy will get some runway in left field while Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) is out, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

A top prospect in the organization, Troy received his first MLB call-up Saturday after slashing .307/.397/.449 with three homers and six steals in 205 plate appearances at Triple-A Reno to begin the campaign. He will not start Saturday night given how late in the day the team finalized the decision to place Gurriel on the injured list, but it sounds like Troy will see regular at-bats for Arizona in the weeks ahead. The 24-year-old Troy has played second base and center field in addition to left in his time with Reno this season.