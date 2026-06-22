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Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: Needs work to learn CF

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Troy will work with Diamondbacks outfielders coach Dave McKay to learn defending center field, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Troy started the last two games in left field, while Jorge Barrosa replaced the injured Jordan Lawlar (hamstring) in center field, but Troy is considered the better hitter of the two. While he's played some center field in the upper minors and for Arizona, Troy is more comfortable in left. Given that left fielder Lourdes Gurriel is back from injury, finding a home for Troy in center field makes sense.

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