Diamondbacks' Tommy Troy: On bench Tuesday

Troy is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.

Troy will give way to Tim Tawa in center field after occupying the position in the Diamondbacks' previous five contests. Since getting the call to the big leagues May 23, Troy has been a near-everyday player for Arizona but hasn't been a strong source of fantasy value. Through his first 36 games in the majors, Troy has scored 20 runs, but his production in other categories has been severely lacking (.221 average, three home runs, one stolen base, seven RBI).