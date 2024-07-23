Diaz (1-1) allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk over three-plus innings while taking a loss against the Royals on Monday.

Diaz gave up one run through two innings before Kansas City's bats caught fire. He allowed three runs in the third inning and was charged with three more in the fourth after giving up three straight hits to open the inning. Diaz had coughed up just two runs over 12 innings to begin his MLB career before Monday's brutal outing. His ERA jumped to 5.40 across three starts. As of now, he's lined up for a home matchup with the Pirates.