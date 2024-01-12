Gallen agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Gallen is coming off of a strong 2023 season during which he posted a 3.47 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across a career-high 210 innings. He has one more year of arbitration eligibility and will remain a key member of the Arizona rotation in 2024.