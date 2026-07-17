Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Awaiting second opinion on elbow

Manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday that Gallen is awaiting a second opinion on his injured right elbow, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Gallen was scheduled to start last Sunday's game against the Dodgers but was scratched due to right elbow inflammation and subsequently placed on the 15-day injured list. "Gallen, we're continuing to evaluate," Lovullo said. "He is waiting for other opinions from other doctors. So we'll just keep putting that off until we get everything complete." Mitch Bratt has been recalled from Triple-A Reno to take Gallen's place in the rotation.