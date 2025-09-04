Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Blanks Texas for 11th win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gallen (11-13) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory over the Rangers. He struck out five.
The veteran righty continues a late-season turnaround, delivering his sixth quality start in seven trips to the mound since the beginning of August. Over that stretch, Gallen has a 4-1 record with a 2.20 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB through 41 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in San Francisco.
