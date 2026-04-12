Gallen did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Phillies, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk with two strikeouts over five innings.

Gallen opened with five scoreless frames before allowing five straight hits and three runs without recording an out in the sixth. It was a tough finish to an otherwise solid outing, though he generated just four swinging strikes on 84 pitches and yielded 15 hard-hit balls. The 30-year-old owns a 3.60 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 11:7 K:BB across 20 innings in the early going and lines up for a home matchup against the Blue Jays next weekend.