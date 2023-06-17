Gallen (8-2) allowed a run on six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over seven innings to earn the win Friday over the Guardians.

Gallen hadn't completed seven innings in any of his last five starts while surrendering 18 runs (14 earned) over 27 innings in that span. Friday's effort was much more in line with his expected standard, as he was able to limit the damage to a solo home run from Jose Ramirez. Gallen is now at a 2.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 100:19 K:BB through 91.1 innings through 15 starts on the year. He's projected for a more challenging road start in Milwaukee next week.