Gallen tossed a live batting-practice session Sunday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

This was the first time facing batters this spring for Gallen, who is prepping for his scheduled Cactus League debut Friday. "I felt all right," the right-hander said. "I mean, I still feel a little rushed, but that's just a timing thing. I think that just comes with time of getting used to seeing hitters again." Gallen, who threw a career-high 243.2 innings combined between the regular season and playoffs in 2023, is being brought along slowly this spring but should be Arizona's Opening Day starter.