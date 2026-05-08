Gallen (1-3) took the loss against Pittsburgh on Thursday, pitching six innings during which he gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Gallen served up a solo homer to the second batter he faced in the game but was able to make it through four frames with just that one run on his ledger. However, the veteran struggled late in his outing, allowing four straight batters to reach with two outs in the fifth frame to yield two runs before giving up another run on a solo homer in the sixth. Gallen was at least better than in his previous start, when he gave up six runs over 3.2 innings against the Cubs, but he's now at a mediocre 4.70 ERA with just one victory through eight starts on the season.