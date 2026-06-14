Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Logs quality start vs. Reds

Gallen did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Reds, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Gallen was solid overall against Cincinnati, as he logged his first quality start since May 18 -- he struggled to a 6.97 ERA across 20.2 innings in four starts prior to Sunday. Overall, Gallen is 3-5 with a 5.35 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 50:23 K:BB across 15 starts (75.2 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Twins at home his next time out.