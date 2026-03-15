Gallen allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Saturday's spring start against the Giants. He also hit a batter.

Gallen made his third Cactus League start and has one more to go before taking the ball Opening Day. He was pulled with two outs in the third inning and re-entered to begin the fourth but was gone for good after the first batter jumped on a changeup up in the zone for a home run. The right-hander told Jack Sommers of SI.com that he was working on sinkers and trying to improve the consistency of his changeup. Instead of tinkering with his arsenal in his final spring start, Gallen plans to approach it as he would a regular-season game, per Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic.