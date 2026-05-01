Gallen (1-2) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.2 innings as the Diamondbacks were downed 6-5 by the Cubs. He struck out three.

Chicago ambushed the right-hander for three runs in the first inning, and another three-spot in the fourth chased Gallen from the game after 95 pitches (57 strikes). The performance ended a stretch of five straight starts in which he'd given up three runs or fewer, and Gallen will take a 4.45 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 20:10 K:BB through 32.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Pirates.