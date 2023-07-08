Gallen (11-3) earned the win Friday against the Pirates after he allowed one run on four hits and no walks over seven innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander limited Pittsburgh to a single tally and didn't give up any home runs for the first time since May 30. Gallen is now tied with Shane McClanahan for the most wins in the majors, with four of those victories coming in his past five starts. The 27-year-old Gallen heads into the All-Star break with 3.04 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 125:23 K:BB across 118.1 innings.