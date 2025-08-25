Gallen allowed one run on four hits and one walk over six innings while not factoring into the decision in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Reds. He struck out seven.

The Arizona right-hander impressed over this 95-pitch outing, as he tallied a quality start for the fourth time out of his last five appearances. The only blemish on Gallen's line came in the sixth when Noelvi Marte lashed a run-scoring triple -- the only extra-base knock Gallen conceded. Despite an ugly 5.13 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 156 total innings, the 30-year-old has pitched better since the All-Star break, producing a 4.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 31:8 K:BB over 41 frames. Gallen lines up for a difficult test in his next start, which currently lines up to come on the road against the Dodgers next weekend.