Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Received second opinion

Gallen (elbow) met with Dr. ElAttrache in Los Angeles for a recommended course of action and was scheduled to be back in Arizona Tuesday to resume his rehab, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Gallen has been dealing with right elbow inflammation, which landed him on the 15-day injured list July 12. The righty has been evaluating his options as he waited for an opinion from another doctor. Dr. ElAttrache is presumably the second opinion Gallen was waiting for. As for Wednesday, it appears there are no surgery plans for the starting pitcher.